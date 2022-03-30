Over 1000 S. Sudanese benefit from Indian technical cooperation

By WekAtak Kacjang

The Embassy of India led by Ambassador Vishnu Kumar Sharma has confirmed that more than 1,000 South Sudanese have benefited from India Technical Economic Cooperation Program (ITEC).

On Monday, the Embassy of India organized an interactive Seminar on Opportunities under “the theme 3Ts – Trade, Tourism & Technology and growth opportunities in it. Special emphasis was on Education and Health Sector Tourism, Pharmaceuticals and digital payment system in India” offered by India: Tourism (Ayurveda/medical treatment/education), Trade and Technology. As well Representative from the Ministry of Higher Education and Science & Technology of South Sudan, Dr. Justo Wani, Acting Undersecretary, was the Chief Guest at the event, Gabriel Ken Malek Malek, from the Ministry of ICT & Postal Services.

Vishnu Kumar Sharma, Indian Ambassador to South Sudan said that the Indian government is focusing on capacity building in South Sudan. Capacity building is important because it encourages the leadership of the public to evaluate their abilities to perform in a complex environment.

“Currently we are sending around two hundred and forty people to India every year. Forthe last two years, all course was introduced online due to the Covid-19 pandemic but this year we are hoping that we are going to send people to India. The main role of ITEC is building the capacity of individuals from partner countries, who are funded to travel to India for specialized courses and study tours.

He added that ITEC funds Indian experts to share their expertise elsewhere in the developing world. Other forms of ITEC support include feasibility and consultancy services; equipment donations; and provision of humanitarian and disaster relief.

He revealed that India is one of the leading economic powers in the world with immense potential for further growth. Also, India and South Sudan have good cooperation in the fields of tourism, education & medical facilities, including Ayurveda, and bilateral trade. India as one of the top leaders in technology & innovation, spelled out areas where South Sudan could benefit from Indian technological advancements.

Meanwhile, a representative from the Ministry of Higher EducationScience & Technology, Dr. Justo Wani appreciates the Indian government toward the education system in South Sudan.

“We have already a relationship with the Embassy through the nomination of students who were studying in India. There is high demand for students,”

However, Indian companies Holiday Dreamz, Global Tours, and Satguru Travels in Juba, made presentations on the potential and facilities available in India for tourism, education, and advanced yet affordable healthcare facilities available in India.

A presentation on digital technology such as digital payment – Unified Payment Interface (UPI), where India has made tremendous progress in the last few years, was also made at the event.

Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programmed was launched by the government of India on 15 September 1964 for bilateral cooperation and technical assistance. Under ITEC and its sister Program SCAAP (Special Commonwealth African Assistance Program), 161 countries in Asia, Africa, East Europe (including former USSR), Latin America, the Caribbean as well as Pacific and Small Island Countries are invited to share in the Indian developmental experience acquired over six decades in various fields.

ITEC is about cooperation and partnership for mutual benefit. It is response-oriented and it addresses the needs of developing countries. India possesses rich experience in the field of economic development as well as manpower skills and technology suited to the geographical and ecological conditions of partner countries. ITEC programmed is an initiative of the Government of India’s capacity-building effort in various fields.

The professionals and people from ITEC partner countries are offered unique training courses in different centers of excellence in India which empower them with not just professional skills, but prepare them for an increasingly globalized world. There are 47 empaneled institutions conducting 280 short-term, medium-term, and long-term courses during the year. The training program is demand-driven and subjects selected are of interest to partner countries for their working professionals on a wide range of skills and disciplines.

The training is offered in various subjects such as accounts, audit, banking and finance, management, computers, advanced computing, information technology, telecommunications, labor issues, entrepreneurship development, small-medium enterprises (SME) business development, rural development, English-language proficiency, mass communication, educational planning and management, tool design, pharmaceuticals, education and research, textile research, environment, and renewable energy.