OVCI LA NOSTRA TENDER

PANIC PRICE HIKE OF FUEL SHOULD BE STOPPED
The scene being witnessed in major petrol stations in Juba and parts of the country reminds consumers of what was happening some four years back. Running with the 20 litres plastic containers and lining up in the stations up to overnight were the order of the day which should not be allowed to reoccur. It is like some individuals are behind the current fuel shortage being felt in the country. Some stations have hiked their fuel pump prices while roadside dealers have taken the advantage selling a litre at 1000...
Troika-Vows to support peace process
By Mamer Abraham Representatives from the United States, United Kingdom, and Norway is commonly known as the Troika on Friday vowed to Support the peace process as a viable solution to the conflict in the country at a meeting with the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny in Juba. Addressing the media, the British Ambassador who spoke on behalf of the team, Johnny Baxter revealed that they discussed the Situation in Magenis as well as the general situation in the country. He described the meeting as a useful one...
All roads lead to Loa Parish
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Today is the busiest day for those who are travelling to attend Centenary in Loa Parish. Some people had gone some days ago, for those who are travelling today to attend the main event on Sunday, I wish them happy feast. Several of them had been busy these days, due to the nature of their work, that is why they are travelling today. Juba Nimule road is very busy; with different types of cars on the road. Drivers should take care not to...
30th of July 2021
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor Every year government of South Sudan commemorates 30th of July to remember those who lost their lives because of this country. It is a very important day to all members of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM} to pay tributes to those martyrs who died. On top of them was Dr. John Garang who died in a plane crash with others. According to the information, Juba Monitor got said that President Salva Kiir Mayardit had visited the tombs of those who died during...