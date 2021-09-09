OVCI La Nostra Tender

By Mandela Nelson DenisThe Mayor of Renk has called for investment in the town, saying the atmosphere was conducive.Dau Guoch, the Mayor of Renk town is currently in Juba for official visit.Boosted by the prevailing peace, water, and power supplies, Dau said Renk was the most suitable town for investment.According to Dau, the most important aspect that makes Renk good for investment was the political stability and hospitality of his people.“We have farms of rice, simsim and other cash crops established by companies mostly owned by Israelis,” Dau said.The mayor...