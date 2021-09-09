jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, September 9th, 2021
OVCI La Nostra Tender

By Mandela Nelson DenisThe Mayor of Renk has called for investment in the town, saying the atmosphere was conducive.Dau Guoch, the Mayor of Renk town is currently in Juba for official visit.Boosted by the prevailing peace, water, and power supplies, Dau said Renk was the most suitable town for investment.According to Dau, the most important aspect that makes Renk good for investment was the political stability and hospitality of his people.“We have farms of rice, simsim and other cash crops established by companies mostly owned by Israelis,” Dau said.The mayor...
Gen. Akol Ayii Madut (in police uniform) the new Director-General for Customs Service (photo by Bullen Bala): By Bullen Bala Alexander The new Director-General of South Sudan Customs Service has vowed to fight corruption in the revenue collecting body. Speaking during his welcoming ceremony at the Customs Headquarter in Juba, on Monday, Major. Gen. Akol Ayii Madut, the newly appointed director said he has been appointed by the President to fight corruption and improve services delivery for the benefit of all South Sudanese. “To fight corruption, it will not be...
