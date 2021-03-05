jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, March 6th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialOUTDATED AIRCRAFTS AT JUBA AIRPORT MUST BE REMOVED
Editorial

OUTDATED AIRCRAFTS AT JUBA AIRPORT MUST BE REMOVED

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags
Odongo Odoyo

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

By Loro Louis Yugu

The country this week witnessed yet another horrible plane crash that suddenly ended the lives of ten innocent personalities without a survivor.

The aviation authority should this time come out to explain to the citizens the rot in the air transport sector because we cannot continue to lose lives due to outdated aircrafts.

The frequent plane crashes haveresulted to demise of several lives in the country. Last year, 7 people perished awfully when A South West Aviation Antonov An-26 cargo plane crashed at Kemiru village shortly after taking off from Juba International Airport.

As a response, PresidentSalva Kiir Mayarditlast year instructed the Ministry of Transport and the South Sudan Aviation Authority to adhere to international standards on the operation of the aircrafts when assessing airworthy of the plane to operate in the  country. But it appears nobody is paying attention to the President’s instructions. This is very unfortunate.

Nevertheless, in August 2020, a charter plane affiliated to City Link Company also crashed after taking off from New Fangak airstrip with over seven survivors.

Again in the same year, a plane belonging to Middle Travel Aviation also crashed in Mundri county of Western Equatoria State while taking off from Mundri Airstrip. The authorities confirmed that all the thirteen passengers who were onboard survived the mishap. Manyplanes have crashed in the country from 2015 to date.

All these series of plane crashes are enough to question the Juba Airport  and aviation authorities in regards to the international standards of operations.

The Juba International Airport must get rid of all outdated airplanes that are now dead coffins or they will one day be held responsible for the demise of innocent lives.

It is laudable that the President has directed the Aviation Authority to suspend the operation of South Supreme Airline. That is a good move to avoid demise of innocent lives and the authorities entrusted to manage the airlines should be investigated.

The plane HK-4274 documents should be checked to find out the date of manufacture andits airworthy.This is how things will be put right at Juba International Airport and the aviation industry.

The public have already lost confidence in the airlines in the country which requires thorough investigation and the public should be informed of the outcome to restore the trust.

It is very sad to continue to lose lives of innocent women, children and men due to a loop hole somewhere in the transport sector. The authorities should stand up against the rampant plane crashes. God bless South Sudan.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

COUNTY COMMISSIONERS BE SWORN INTO OFFICE NOW

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
It is worth mentioning that President Salva Kiir has empowered the governors to swear into office the newly appointed state officials. That means there should be no delay as time is up for service delivery to the citizens of this country. The governors should begin with the county commissioners as soon as possible. This is because all the counties in the country have been in a mess since there were no commissioners who should have handled security issues and basic service delivery. The governors as ordered by the President this...
Editorial

WOMEN’S CELEBRATION DAY

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo This coming Monday women all-over the world will be celebrating the International Women Day. Congratulation to all women of the world for making it be what it is today. Male chauvinists may not agree with me that women are the backbone and pillars of families in which firm foundation are built. A good disciplined home is only noticed through the efforts and behaviours of a woman. A good woman makes her man succeed in life. When and if a woman is dissatisfied that...
Editorial

OBSOLETE PLANES MUST BE REMOVED FROM AIRSPACE

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Once again death in the air has robbed the country of ten or eleven people who were innocently flying in the skies of Jonglei State when the unfortunate happened. The domestic plane crashes have been so many in the recent past that the Ministry of Transport and its aviation department have a lot to answer to the country. Each time a plane crash occurs, both the Ministry and the department comes out to promise heavens which they do not fulfill. These deaths could have been avoided if only the international...
Editorial

TODAY IS WILDLIFE DAY

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo The world wildlife day is being celebrated the world-over today under the United Nations (UN) umbrella with clear message from the Secretary General, Antonio Guterres on the protection of theanimal globally. This message should be taken seriously because there are well connected dealers who are trading in different wild animals. Poachers are used by dealers from different parts of the world to kill even some of the most endangered species. Africa has been made the main centre of these abnormal and illegal trades...
error: Content is protected !!