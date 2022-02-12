Out of 477’000 refugees , 90,000 returned & nbsp; back home

By Bida Elly David

The National Relief and Rehabilitation Commission and UNHCR reported that cumulative statistics of 477’000 Refugees and IDPs have been recorded in 2018 and 2021 where 90’000 of them had been reportedly returned back to their homes in November last year.

This came during the presentation of the latest updates in regards to the total turn up of IDPs and Returnees back to their respective homes

He Furthermore reiterated that two-thirds of refugees in various camps of Uganda and other parts indicated enthusiasm to return back home and the national Relief and Rehabilitation Commission made necessary efforts ensuring that by the end of the year, most of them shall have returned back home through positive facilitation with the help of the United Nations High Commissions for Refugees (UNHCR) and the States.

Manase said that despite number of challenges impeding the return of the refugees from the camps, the government would ensure that improvement on road structure, security, deforestation, occupants of land by pastoralists hindering agricultural activities will be done with the help of the State government.

‘’We know, some of the refugees are scared to come home due to poor road infrastructure, occupancy of their agricultural land by cattle harders, deforestation by loggers and insecurity but I want to assure them that Relief and Rehabilitation Commission will make sure that all these challenges are addressed’’ He stated

However, he added that parts of Kajo-Keji and Yei have been the most affected resulting to going away of the people from their villages.

He finally urged commitment from refugees and IDPs to return back to their home with the intention to develop the nation.