Our storages for disarmed guns are diseased

By Malek Arol Dhieu

Medically, when an ingested food regurgitates back in a retrograde direction, then the lower esophageal valve is said to have a disease and the same disease is thought to have struck if there is a backflow of blood. This disease may be a valvular disease or another disease in which its complications affect valves. Countless disarmaments have been carried out as they are a formula to bring an answer to communal conflicts but the containers in which the disarmed guns are stored are diseased as they leak out back to the hands of those from which they were disarmed. This disease is not given an attention and it has catastrophic effects on the citizens. To diagnose this disease correctly so as to prescribe medications that will cure it without relapsing, minds are to be cooked and new techniques devised to examine both the storekeepers and disarmament commanders thoroughly so that the cause is exactly found. In weighing their powers, those of the disarmament commanders are weightier, thus dominating the diagnostic results, but still the store keepers who are also referred to as the authorities of the disarmament area are contributive. Having known the cause, the cure is the vaccination to make sure army commanders have their appetites deranged from allowing backflow of disarmed guns. In deep analysis, the guns are not even disarmed properly, if the few guns disarmed escape back, then many guns in the hands of the civilians are left untouched in exchange of something. What is the problem? Why do we dig our own graves?Remember, the same disarmed guns you leak back are the same guns that may be used to kill you or your relatives. As workable as the solution to disarm all the types of guns from the civilians, newer strategies are to be formulated to enormously overwhelm the authorities’ thirst for wealth on disarmed guns. The importance of disarmament lies in the fact that it eliminates the understanding by the civilians that one person holding a gun is like 10 people himself and that, he can attack an area of his target alone and expect to cause mayhem. Communal conflicts may have a little bit fair narrations in other states, but in Lakes State, they can be narrated with tears and signals as production of words hurts more. The state that the reservoir of tall, innovative, talented and beautiful people is now the state of the ugliest people. I tear when I sit in the streets of Rumbek to watch at the few survivors on their daily activities. Every aspect of well-being is deathful, you can’t have many children, you can’t have a talent to sing well, you can’t be a leader, you can’t be handsome, you can’t have wealth, among others, all of these make you susceptible to death by killing. Before 2000s when the conflicts had not yet reached the climax, it was a nice state to live in as it was full of innovation and respect, but now, it’s conquered by death as one moves at the sights of guns. If diseases of severe complications to humans are counted in South Sudan, then a disease affecting the store keepers, disarmament commanders and padlocks of the containers to lose their function should be counted too so that it’s treated successfully. It’s, indeed, a setback disease as it takes both resources and human lives because resources mobilized for disarmaments go in vain while the few disarmed guns flow back and cause more deaths. This gives me an understanding that nobody wants to have clean records, maybe because of loneliness on his/her way to heaven. I must tell the truth because I know it’ll set me free when I’m victimized. Machine guns that operate under instructions are found in the hands of the civilians who don’t read and write, what does that tell the world? It tells the world that there must either be some officials who trade with the civilians or trained soldiers who escaped back to civilian life with their guns.If this continues unaddressed, I’m afraid there would be no voters in 2023, believe me.

The author is a medical student, University of Juba

He can be reached at malengaroldit@gmail.com or +211922332811.