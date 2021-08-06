OUR POSITION AS JUBA MONITOR

It is amazing that some people, one or two are applying vendetta to get even with Juba Monitor for the best reason(s) known to themselves. Not that we cannot make mistakes, but we try to be very objective professionally and the doors are always open for dialogue. What we will and cannot accept is when one or two people are trying to make us look as if we do not know or understand what we are doing. In all cases where the bank have insinuated wrong doing we have always come out to be proved right at the end sometime with threats to our journalists. The matter right now at the centre of discord is the headline where we said the bank had used 100 million USD part of the IMF loan. What is wrong with the headline “IMF USD 100M loan over”. True the bank used the money to mop up 50 billion SSP. It has been used that is what the bank management told journalists and that the remaining part would be available in December this year but prices of basic items still remain high in the markets. The issue cannot necessitate a senior manager in the bank itself to translate the headline to suit own or individual ego. We do not want to dwell on the reason(s) behind the whole makeshift but we are aware of the well-orchestrated campaign or move that is being directed to this newspaper and hope the bank as a public institution which stands on accountability, transparency and on the table deals should not be drawn into it knowingly or unknowingly. Juba Monitor remains committed to service delivery to the public with well-balanced news meant to educate, inform and entertain the readership. Above all,

the door is open for those who would like to get the facts right and those who are not drawn by self-ambition or other intentions.