Orupaap Cultural Foundation off to India

At least fifteen participants from Orupaap Cultural Foundation (OCF) have left for India for a two-week cultural training.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday before their departure, Indian Ambassador to South Sudan, S. D Moorthy said participating in cultural activities gives one practical information about cultures and establishes relationships with other people.

“Traditional dances are very good to any society because they overcome internalized oppression and build strong and diverse communities. The quality of life increases overall wellbeing for both individuals and communities,” he said.

Stanslaus Luwala, a representative of Orupaap Cultural Foundation dancers traveling to India, said they would demonstrate different cultures and how peaceful they are in South Sudan.

“We have good relationship with the Indian government and they have invited us to participate in India. We are going to focus mostly on the relationship between the two sisterly countries,” Luwala said.

He said cultures provide important social cultural norms and economic benefits that can improve health, tolerance and opportunities to coexist with others.

Luwala urged South Sudanese to embark on peace and share their cultures so as to enhance unity and love.

“Culture is a strong part of people’s lives, it influences their views, their values, their humor, and their hopes. So when you are working with people and building relationships with them, it helps to have some perspective and understanding of their cultures,” he explained.

He reiterated that culture reminds people of how much things they have in common. “People see the world very differently but they know what it is like to wake up in the morning and look forward to the adventures that of the day,”