Orphans in Yei Kikiji founding home are going hungry – proprietor

By Fatuma Asha Ali

The initiator of Kikiji Orphanage Center in Yei River County, Central Equatoria State has said orphans at the founding home have run out of food and are in need of urgent assistance.

In a phone interview with Juba Monitor yesterday, Denis Deneya, the initiator of Kikiji Orphanage Center said 70 children living in the centre were in dire need of food and other basic necessities.

“There are 70 children, few got the support of going to school and the majority were left. So we decided to support the rest by doing some fundraising so that they can also join a school,” he said

The administrator said he wanted to raise 1 million SSP to pay for school fees and buy scholastic materials for the children.

Deneya said they were planning to engage with Yei County authorities to give them space to build a better shelter for the children.

“At the moment, some of them are staying with their guardians, relatives and some are adopted and they are being supported in different ways, some of them have no food and the biggest thing is that they needed to go to school because most could not go to school since they don’t have parents and guardians,” he said.

Mr. Deneya further said that the children basically lack food that is why they end up in the street.

“The young ladies say they need good hygiene and some of them are saying they don’t know the whereabouts of their parents, adding that some of the children are lacking basic needs and parental love”, he added.

Deneya further revealed that at the moment, well-wishers are the ones supporting, adding that he also fund-raised to make sure that they were able to reach one million SSP.

“We also discussed this with several people to make sure that they also extend their support,” said Deneya.