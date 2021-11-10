Orphanage celebrates 68th Yaba Odongo’s birthday

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Over 63 orphans living in Juba Orphanage Center celebrated the 68thYaba Odongo Odoyo’s birthday.

Yesterday, Juba Monitor staff, South Sudan Broadcast Cooperation Managing Director James Magok and South Sudan Union of Journalists’ President Patrick Oyet celebrated68thbirthday and 38 years in journalism of which seven have been actively spent in South Sudan in media industry.

Speaking to media yesterday, the Juba Monitor Managing Editor Odongo Odoyo said that he shared his birthday some years back when he was in Nairobi.

“I am privilege to be here in this center because I share my birthday with my brothers and sisters. This time we are not going to do in normal way, I want to joint and put small smile with the face of young one,” Odoyo said.

Meanwhile, Juba Monitor Editor in Chief, Anna Nimiriano said that Odongo’s birthday was a new start, fresh beginning and time to pursue new endeavors with new goals to move forward with confidence and encourage.

The director for Juba Orphanage Center Angelo Kenyi Samuel appreciatedJuba Monitor teamsfor visiting the center to celebrate birthday for Yaba Odongo.

“Orphanages are also harshly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. orphanages in the center are facing a shortage of funds amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has exacerbated the existing economic hardships. Juba orphanage is not new history for today, it was established by 17 November 1962 because it was established for the orphans in South Sudan. The number of orphans is 61, all of them are in school both nursery school and secondary.But the major challenges that facing is they don’t have permanent those supporting center or NGO,” Kenyi said.

He added that the major issue was feeding, school fees plus the disease that has occurred in the center