Organization plans to establish citizens’ initiative

By Yiep Joseph Lueth

The Community Empowerment for Progress Organization is planning to establish “Citizens Constitution Constituency (CICOCO) initiative” as a move to put citizens at the center of constitution making.

In a press release seen by Juba Monitor, the executive Director for CEPO, Edmund Yakani said that the Citizens Constitution Constituency Initiative is aimed at early empowerment and engagement of citizens on constitution making process.

He added that the initiative will be a step for the citizens to approach the process of making permanent constitution for the Republic of South Sudan before 2023.

In his part, he mentioned that the initiative was designed and adopted for early engagement and empowerment of the citizens on the constitution making process across the country.

“The initiative will be established in the state capitals as citizens’ constitution making mechanism,” Mr. Yakani said.

He narrated that the constitution making process is clear and offers the citizens an opportunity of nurturing democratic governance in the country.

“South Sudan is suffering from the situation where democratic governance is not put into practice and this has triggered the use of violence as a means of claiming democratic government,” he cautioned.

Yakani mentioned that time has come for the citizens to shape the South Sudan they want through effective and timely engagement on constitution making process.

“Citizens Constitution Constituency is a platform that will bring citizens to the center of constitution making,” he added.

He urged the citizens to use the Constitution Constituency platform effectively, timely and promptly to get engage in constitution making process.

“This year, the initiative will focus on sensitizing citizens on why constitution making process matters and why citizens should get engaged effectively and timely,” Yakani stressed.

He stated that CEPO will be working hand in hand with the state Ministry of Parliamentary and Legal Affairs and ministry of Local Government and Law Enforcement Agencies to implement this initiative at state level.

“At national level, CEPO will be working with the reconstituted constitution making mechanism,” he added.

“I urged the citizens across the country to take this initiative serious and use it properly,” he concluded.