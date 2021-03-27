Organization condemns cease fire violations

jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Sunday, March 28th, 2021
By Rofina Teteng

The Community Empowerment for Progress Organization(CEPO) has condemned the recent violation of the ceasefire agreement in Maban, Kapoeta, Nasir and Loka areas in the country.

The agency saidthe move was projecting a bad image on the fate of political process meant to transition the country from violence to peace through the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan(R-ARCSS)

According toa press release seen by Juba Monitor yesterday,the organization strongly condemned the recent violations of the ceasefire agreement and urged the parties who are involved in the violation to honor their promises on observation of cessation of hostilities.

Mr. Edmund Yakani, the CEPO’s Executive Director said,“recent shift from the parties violating cessation of hostilities agreement is unaccepted especially where cantonments sites become targets”.

“This is a clear demonstration of attitudes that embrace violence as an option of resolving political differences. The reality is, violence never gain but it’s an act of embracing human suffering,” Mr. Yakani added

“It’s time for CTSAMVM to investigate the incidence and openly named the violators of the cessation of hostilities agreement following the recent incidence in Maban, Kapoeta, and Nasir and Loka areas,” he cited.

The agency urged the parties with no proper and genuine implementation of the chapter 2of Revitalized Peace Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan,the pathway of transitioning from violence to peace is still a long way to follow.

DR. MACHAR Reaffirms commitment to peace process

By John Agok Dr. Riek Machar yesterday reaffirmed his commitment to the on-going peace process when he met the 15 member African Union delegation who were on a three days fact finding mission in the country. The AU team concluded their visit and left the country after holding a lengthy discussion with Dr. Machar. During the talks, the leader of the SPLM-IO accepted that there were many challenges facing the process but said as the main signatories, they had accepted to carry on until amicable conclusion of the exercise. The...
U.S. Government supports Covid-19 vaccine deployment in South Sudan

Press Release The United States congratulates South Sudan on the successful start of the COVID-19 vaccine campaign on March 25.  This campaign was made possible through the Gavi COVAX Advance Market Commitment, a global initiative to support equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.  The United States recently provided an initial $2 billion—out of a total planned $4 billion— to COVAX, making the United States the single largest contributor to the international response to COVID-19.  These commitments build on a long tradition of U.S. contributions to global health, totaling more than $140...
