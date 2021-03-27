Organization condemns cease fire violations

By Rofina Teteng

The Community Empowerment for Progress Organization(CEPO) has condemned the recent violation of the ceasefire agreement in Maban, Kapoeta, Nasir and Loka areas in the country.

The agency saidthe move was projecting a bad image on the fate of political process meant to transition the country from violence to peace through the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan(R-ARCSS)

According toa press release seen by Juba Monitor yesterday,the organization strongly condemned the recent violations of the ceasefire agreement and urged the parties who are involved in the violation to honor their promises on observation of cessation of hostilities.

Mr. Edmund Yakani, the CEPO’s Executive Director said,“recent shift from the parties violating cessation of hostilities agreement is unaccepted especially where cantonments sites become targets”.

“This is a clear demonstration of attitudes that embrace violence as an option of resolving political differences. The reality is, violence never gain but it’s an act of embracing human suffering,” Mr. Yakani added

“It’s time for CTSAMVM to investigate the incidence and openly named the violators of the cessation of hostilities agreement following the recent incidence in Maban, Kapoeta, and Nasir and Loka areas,” he cited.

The agency urged the parties with no proper and genuine implementation of the chapter 2of Revitalized Peace Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan,the pathway of transitioning from violence to peace is still a long way to follow.