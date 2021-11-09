jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, November 9th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialORDER OF TRUCKS MOVEMENT AT NIGHT BE ENFORCED
Editorial

ORDER OF TRUCKS MOVEMENT AT NIGHT BE ENFORCED

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

If the proposed order or directive by the police will work then there would be some sanity on the roads, particularly, those being used by heavy tracks. Their continued floating traffic rules have been an eyesore to motorists and the general public. No order or civility from many heavy truck drivers who compete for the few existing access that are normally used by trucks and pedestrians. The order that trucks should start their move after 9pm in Juba town will indeed ease the jam which had become part of the in and outlets that serves the public.At times the way the trucks are driven on the main roads and even in the suburbs within the jurisdiction of the city leaves a lot to be desired. Total control is needed and both loaded and empty heavy trucks should be driven with drivers fully understanding that there are other human beings who were sharing the road with them. Traffic officers should not be lenient to those caught violating the laws. Right now, the main in and outlets to the East  African region, the main Juba-Nimule highway is in total shambles and whoever was repairing it seems to have gone low and is not doing the work as required leaving motor vehicles going at snail pace to avoid accidents. The worst area ever noted is the main Juba Bridge commonly known as Kubri where motorists detest to go through in the morning and evening because of the current jam created by the heavy commercial trucks and motoristswho take themselves to be the first class meant to go through while blocking the out and in paths from both sides. Trucks should remain moving at night according to the new order even if the damaged section of the bridge being repaired now is completed and until the newFreedom Bridge become ready for vehicles to use.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

IT IS MY HAPPY 68TH BIRTHDAY WISHES

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo I am almost there .Only two more years until the big seven zero that anyone dreads to be at. But l thank God for having been so kind to me to reach this far. The journey has just started let us praise and believe in him always and all the time. Not a lot of people feels confident as they were when they turn seventy. However, turning 68 is still a good thing. For those people that you love or are close with,...
Editorial

CAN THERE BE A SMOKE WITHOUT FIRE

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo The stand-off between UNMISS and the local artists union which led to the cancellation of the titled “our peace forum” which was to take place at the Nyakuron Cultural Centre was indeed unfortunate. After highlighting the plight and confusion of the event in this column yesterday, the UN body came out to clarify their position. And this is their statement “UNMISS is deeply disappointed that the finale of its three-day Art for Peacebuilding activity had to be cancelled, due to circumstances beyond its...
Editorial

PLUG OUT ALL CRIMINALS AND ECONOMIC SABOTEURS

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The arrest of the 14 gang members involved in serious crime  deserve to be applauded but should remain an eye opener for war against serious crime in the country. The worst of them all is dealing in fake currencies with the aim of releasing them for use in the local market which is very wrong for economic growth. Flooding the market with fake currencies is crime punishable by the law of the land. The police should not rest until the criminals’ collaborators are all brought to book. Foreigners who do...
Editorial

UNMISS ARTISTS ARE CRYING, BE OPEN

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo Something seems wrong between the national artists union and the UNMISS resulting in the organized performance at the Nyakuron Cultural Centre yesterday being postponed at the eleventh hours. In this case l do not want be a judge but truly there has emerged bad blood between the two. The union is pointing fingers against the UN body for exploiting and underpaying them whenever they are called to perform. They have walked up and down to have their issues be heard and attended to...
error: Content is protected !!