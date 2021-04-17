Opposition skeptical over allocation of positions

By Mabor Riak Magok

Members of the SPLM-IO and other political parties expressed dissatisfaction over unilateral decision by Governor Kulang Liei appointing state directors general, mayors and deputy mayors without consulting other parties in the state.

According to an official letter seen by Juba Monitorit stated that, “the spirit of cooperation has suffered a lot of setback in the past few days as shown by the unilateral appointment of directors general, Mayor and deputy Mayors without consultation with the deputy governor.”

“According to article 119(2) of Lakes State transitional constitution 2011, amended 2011 the directors general who are civil servants are to be vetted by the council of ministers and beside that the transitional government of national unity in which according to Presidential order No.3 /2021 decisions are supposed to be made in collegial and consultative manner which entails that the deputy governor and the ministers concerned should atleast be consulted before the appointment of Directors general,”the letter read in part.

In an interview with Juba Monitor, theGovernor Kulang saidthe decision to appoint the town councils was based on their experience and knowledge saying the revitalized agreement is silence over the civil servant’s appointment.

“Did they quote any article in the agreement? There is no article and people are not supposed to work on imagination. The nomination came through the experience and knowledge the particular unit,”he said.

The Governor Kulang said that the intention of the opposition parties saying the ministries which belong to them should have directors general of their own choice is contrary to the agreement.

“What is shared is the government in the state and these institutions are not for the political parties, but are for the government,” Governor Kulang said.

He admitted the appointment of the leaders.

“What is happening is that we are making ourselves ready for the reconstitution of the assembly and when it is ready than we are going to work together with that committee.

The deputy governor of Lakes State Poth Madit Dut said the appointment of directors general, deputy Mayorsand constitutional amendment committee amount to violation of Presidential directives of collegial decision in the state by the governor.

“I just got surprised with decrees almost 4-days ago by the governor Makur Kulang. I raised a complain to the governor that this is not correct to appoint to the directors general without collegial decision and consultation with opposition political parties. But the governor shows no willingness,” said deputy Governor Poth Madit.

He said, the agreement says when the SPLM-IG takes a position of mayor then the deputy mayor should be given to the other parties.

“When the appointment was made, I wrote a letter to governor to register my dissatisfaction and protest against the decision taken by him.