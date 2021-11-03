Opposition forces directed to remain in military training center

By Baraka John

The commissioner of Yambio county appealed to the opposition forces transported from Yambio to Maridi Military training center to remain in order to professionalize their career.

Hussein Enoka Ibrahim, the Commissioner of Yambio County, toldJuba Monitor yesterday that some forces loyal to armed opposition who were transferred three days ago to Maridi Military training center have deserted the center shortly after arrival.

He said that the move was discouraging when the parties to the revitalized peace deal were working around the clock to implement the provision of the accord.

But, according to Yambio County Commissioner, only 81 members were reported last week present at Maridi Military training center based on Tuesday parade.

Hussein said, despite the calls on armed opposition forces to assemble for training in Maridi, many still reluctant to go and acquire the training.

“Most of these forces are just seated there at home, they even hide, but this is time they can turn up to go and attend the training. For you to be recognized as a soldier is through the unified training as per the peace deal”, Hussein urged.

Meanwhile, the Spokesperson for SPLA- IO in Western Equatoria State Maj. Costa Joseph said that at least 118 forces at Rirangu based were relocated last week to Maridi military training center as per the recommendation by Joint Defend Board that recently visited the State.

He added that all SPLA-IO forces transported to Maridi were present at the training center awaiting the commencement of the training.

“there are over 500 forces loyal to SPLA-IO ready to be transported to the military training center, but lack of logistic hinders the process.There is no report stated that IO forces left from Maridi training center, this is false. We are instead mobilizing the rest of SPLA-IO forces to be transported to the training center” Costa said.

Costa appealed to SPLA-IO forces in the ten Counties of Western Equatoria State to turn up and join the training center.