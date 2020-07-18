Opposition Alliance finalizes nominations for National Assembly

By Nema Juma

The Chairperson of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) Josephine Lagu said the party has finalized the selection of the nominees for the Revitalized Transitional National Legislative Assembly (R-TNLA) and they are ready to submit the names to the National Constitutional Amendment Committee.

This comes after the appointment of Denay Jok Chagor a member of the alliance as the governor of Jonglei State.

Josephine Lagu, the chairperson of the Alliance revealed that they have been waiting for appointment of the governor under their ticket.

“Now that our governor has been appointed, we are now ready to submit names as soon as we are asked to submit the list of the nominees. We are ready and we can submit anytime,” she told Juba Monitor through Phone interview.

South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) had initially rejected the Jonglei allocation, saying that Jonglei wasn’t their preferred State. They had wanted Upper Nile State which was later switched to the SPLM-IO under Dr. Riek Machar in latest allocations.

Previously there have been disagreements among the members of South Sudan Oppositional Alliance on who to take the governorship position.

The National Democratic Movement (NDM) headed by Dr. Lam Akol earlier rejected the appointment of Chagor as the governor of Jonglei.

The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development [IGAD] gave the parties until 26th July 2020 to dissolve and reconstitute the National Assembly.

Following the formation of the executive in February this year, the parties are to form a reconstituted Revitalized Transitional National Legislative Assembly (R-TNLA).