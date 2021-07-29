OPP demands non-interference by other parties

By John Agok

The other political parties (OPP) leader Mr. Peter Mayen Majongdit demanded non-interference of other political parties in a bid to avoid validating opportunists to swindle on the expense of others in the R-TGONU.

Majongdit told journalists yesterday in a press conference that , he is condemning conspiracy within five signatories parties to R-ARCSS, saying the committee which recommended the appointment of ten seats into the R-TNLA led by Tut Gatluak Manime which revoked some members of parliament and replaced them was not priority or mandatory, but power greedy of the highest degree.

Majongdit claimed that, there was nobody else who was a leader of OPP but him and warned on not considering other opportunists in the name of the party OPP which was the fifth within the line in R-ARCISS.

He also decried accusations and counter-accusations within the Umbrella of OPP by finger pointing at Albino Akol from ANC who is the Secretary General of the OPPto be behind conspiracy as well. OPP have 80 members of which eight hailed from each state.

Majongdit vowed to the public as the party principle leader not to take people to crisis after laboring to bring peace in the country and gave an example on how the government is now engaging other warring parties in Rome to join the peace deal.

“I will not take people back to war after I labored enough to compromise as OPP and allowed third Vice President’s post to Taban Deng Gai in the ticket of Incumbent to R-TGONU. We as the parties under OPP compromised these for the interest of peace to prevail in the Country”, he said.

He hinted that the only way to get out of the saga was to invite the public, intellectuals and the media to bring the two conflicting party leaders on one platform to debate the issue and allow the people to judge for themselves.

“ I appeal that, there should be a platform provided by media in bringing ANC and PLP chaired by me and debate issues, to allow both intellectuals and public to judge for themselves”, he added.

Majongdit urged R-TGoNU to embrace the inclusivity

“We need to consider the voices of marginalized and women to be heard as well, this is what we call inclusivity”, he underscored.

President Salva Kiir revoked the appointment of Afekuru Animu Risasi as a member of the Transitional National Legislative Assembly, who was nominated on the ticket of OPP.

Kiir then appointed Joseph Lual Achuil from the SPLM party as a replacement.