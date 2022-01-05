OPP demands deputy speaker appointed first, members to committees later

By Lodu William Odiya

Legislators representing the Other Political Parties (OPP) in the R-TNLA said they want their located third deputy speaker position filled first before they could submit names for members to be appointed to specialized committees.

According to responsibility by parties to the 2018 peace deal, OPP was to nominate a third deputy whilethe position of speaker, first deputy speaker and second deputy speaker go to SPLM, SPLM-IO and SSOA respectively.

On Monday, Jemma Nunu Kumba, Speaker of the RevitalizedTransitional National Legislative Assembly (R-TNLA) and heads of specialized committees to enable the August House work on a number of bills awaiting debating but OPP members and those of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance(SSAO) over what the first ever South Sudanese female head parliament called as “technical issues.”

However,in an interview with Juba Monitor yesterday, Albino Akol Atak the OPP Spokesperson, said thatOPP submitted nominee for the 3rd deputy speaker but had not been appointed and no explanation given.

Mr. Atak conditioned that the third deputy speaker be appointed first or the party will not submit names of members to the parliamentary specialized committees.

“Yes, we have submitted the name and this is the reason why I said we have an issue. We are asking the concern authorities to appoint our thirddeputy speaker but no appointment has been made up to now. Why he was not appointed?”he questioned.

Atak said the name of their nominee was given to President Salva Kiir Mayardit through the High Level Committee for formation of Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (R-TGoNU) headed by security advisor Tut Gatluak Manime and copied to the speaker.

“So,we are wondering what has been the reason why he was not appointed or announced up to now. The issue of specialized committee will come later,” he affirmed.

He said that their demand was in line with the implementation of the agreement and not an outside demand.

“Whenever you see us delaying or actually having complication in some issue it is because we want to make sure that what is written in the agreement is followed later in the spirit,” he added.

Efforts to reach South Sudan Opposition Alliance for comments on the delay in submitting of members to specialized committees were futile.