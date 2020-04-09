Open letter to Hon. Paul Mayom Akec, Minister of Interior

Concern over intention to silence ‘Beli Community, Wulu County

I would like to congratulate you for your appointment as National Minister of Interior in the Republic of South Sudan. This is a trust bestowed on you by our able President, H.E General Salva Kiir Mayardit, assuming that you will serve the sixty-four tribes of South Sudan with fairness, equality, total recognition. However, it is with great anxiety and concern to observe a tendency on your part to sideline Wulu Community through your lobbying to allocate the position of governorship of Lakes State to others than giving the chance to them, a people who have never enjoyed the chance but of a very brief period of recent. The pretext you have been found to flag is that the community of your choice has been left out in the allocation of national portfolios in the Revitalized Transitional Government. It looks like your choice of that option is under the assumption of sustaining a good spirit of equality and power sharing among the communities of Lakes state.

As an honourable member of the SPLM, you seem to have intentionally overlooked a glaring reality and an injustice meted upon the people of Wulu, ignoring the fact that Lakes State is home to two ethnic groups that are Dinka and Beli smacks of ill-intention. No Beli son has ever been given a chance in both national and state levels since the inception of the Republic of South Sudan, while the rest always took the lion’s share. They have had enough chances. If the issue is about the representation of your community of choice, there is an option for you to give up your own position to one of them instead of scapegoating Beli Community in Western Lakes. Ideals should not be realized at the expense of others. The sons and daughters of Beli have always been part and parcel of the liberation struggle and deserve a better treatment and are entitled to take their chances.

Hereunder is the list of governors who ruled Lakes State from 2005:

Late Maj. Gen. John Laat (2005-2006) Lt Gen. Daniel Awet Akot (2006-2010), Telar Ring Deng 2010 (Caretaker) , Eng. Chol Tong Mayay (2010-2013), Maj. Gen. Matur Chut (2013-2015), these are all from one tribe.

From this, it is critically important that Hon Paul Mayom Akec revisited his maneuvers and recognized minorities that have always been bypassed. They might be a minority today, but their voice will matter in the long run, with implications for your political journey.

By Arop Kolnyin Machut

0912309122

Kolnyinarop@gmail.co