ONLY THE TRUTH CAN SET US FREE

Topical Commentary

With Odongo Odoyo

Good news is that Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng Garang de Mabior is leading a high powered delegation to the coming 76 U.N. General Assembly slotted for 21st of this Month in New York. It is good news because as a mother and one of those who worked so hard to see this country gain independence, her voice would not betray the reality on the ground and would be heard by the world what most of the developed nations have not wanted people to know out there which is the truth. I wish l was one of her foot-soldier, l could have passed some important and vital messages and information that would make us stand firm and tell the world how in many cases our situations have been misrepresented by the outside world who believe that we have or cannot have something good coming from us. I would have wished to tell her, backed by high profiled delegation, to tell the world from the U.N that this thing called sanction is not in our vocabulary as it is not in our dictionary. Mama Nyandeng must tell them point blank that some of the reported killings were, mostly in some imaginary minds and not real. I wanted her and her team to open their ears when not engaged and keenly listen to how many sirens are heard after every five minutes in that USA business hub city and of these, how many were connected to capital and minor crimes. Mama, l wish you remind them that in this country, there are people with high integrity and high dignity to manage the affairs of our people without relying on the external hands. I wanted her to tell the U.N Assembly that they should not be quick to judge others while at the same time causing problems from their same breath. As we all know her capability, let her tell the world the truth about us. Our problems are not unique or different from others but why others keep on drumming and magnifying them beats all logic. Mama Nyandeng should remind them that it is the continent’s amnesty month and all African Problems need African Solution and not external based sanction or travel advisory which is centred on personalities and meant to down-grade others. I know while having side kick talks with delegates from other nations of the world, Madam Nyandeng and her team should capture on the opportunity to cement relationship with friends who are true friends not those who are only interested in amassing our natural resourcesand leaving us at the last minute carrying our own loads. I know the delegation will make us proud by articulating the interests of the country in this worldly body so that we are understood properly and respected. This should be the message sent out by all of us who at one point or another might get such chances to the international forums. Jointly and collectively this must be our mission.