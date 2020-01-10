ONLY 43 DAYS to formation of new Gov’t

By: Nema Juma

It is remaining Forty three days to the formation of the Revitalized-Transitional Government of National Unity and the principal parties to the agreement are waiting for the South African Deputy President David Mabuza to break the deadlock on the number of states and boundaries.

The issue of number of states and boundaries has been a bottle-neck to the formation of the TGoNU and after holding several meetings on the outstanding issues last year in Juba, both President Salva Kiir Mayardit and the opposition leader Dr. Riek Machar agreed to beat the deadline of 22nd February 2020 regardless of the outstanding issues.

The two leaders pledged commitment to speed up the implementation of the security arrangement and establish humanitarian fund to assist the Internally Displaced Persons [IDPs] and the voluntary return of refugees.

In an exclusive interview with Executive Director, Advocacy for Peace, Justice and Democracy (APJD) Gatluak Michael said the parties are sadly behind schedule while the deadline for the formation of the R-TGNU is looming.

“Nothing tangible has been done in terms of security arrangement and the number of states and boundaries,” Michael said.

He said the ongoing fighting in the Eastern part of the Upper Nile State area of Maiwut County is a serious setback, adding that if it is not stopped it may escalate and cause a full-scale war in the country .

“Those involved should be held accountable for breaching the ceasefire,” Michael added.

He blamed the guarantors, mainly Sudan and Uganda for not doing the task that they promised to do. Michael said the guarantors were neither monitoring nor pressuring the parties to commit and make compromises for the peace to be achieved.

“The same sit and see the scenario that has been observed from (IGAD) and the International Community,” Michael said.

He stated that the Parties were left on their own to do as they wish adding that this was what made the government reluctant.

“I am not optimistic that something will change in the remaining days unless the guarantors, the IGAD and the International Community exert immense pressure to the parties to the agreement,” Michael stressed.