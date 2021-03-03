Online intimidation fuels conflict

By Akol Arop Akol

The intimidation and the bullying we are talking about isn’t new to us, I or you might have experienced it one day by being teased, intentionally insulted or threatened. When I keenly observed how our young people are using Facebook, there is so much rumors and hate speech being circulated and I realized online bullying is affecting us psychologically and socially.

The bullying could be targeting individuals or based on communities. For examples I have heard tribal and abusive songs composed by either famous or local Artists. They abuse themselves in the songs and do the same thing online.

Commonly let’s talk about youth as they are the ones having great usage of social media platforms. Are they using it well? They have turned it into a tool for fighting themselves. They are thirsty for fame, recognition and promotion of their talents or businesses. That’s why they can’t sleep, day and night they are online chatting, posting and checking updates.

Their presence online could be understood as civilization, connection to new technology and a tool for opening new doors to business opportunities like those who have their songs, videos and other contents advertised online get customers to buy their products. In other ways, when YouTube channel gets a lot of subscribers or Facebook pages become activated the users can earn money. Therefore, media is beneficial to the young people.

Unfortunately, the youth have turned the social media into bullying medium. They are jealous of one another, especially some Artists, leaders or business people because one might want to be better than the other in terms of fame, social ranks and wealth. They brainwash their friends to help in fighting for their interests. That’s seen on Facebook today, Artists are against Artists, politicians against politicians hating one another. And they make sure they use all means to bully and tarnish the images of their opponents.

The online bullying, leads to conflicts because when it happens between people who are not from the same backgrounds they fail to look at their problem based on individual’s character but instead go beyond to their communities. And once community members respond in support of their sons and daughters, social media conflict of ideas erupts, escalates and results into physical confrontations.

Most conflicts we see happening among our Artists and politicians today for example are started online and then fueled into bigger conflicts. Some of the communal-conflicts going on today among our communities were started online by two or a group of people. With tribal mentality they like practicing immorality.

In order to control, address and end conflicts of South Sudan especially the ones happening among local communities, there is a need for serious social media awareness. Youth should be educated and sensitized to practice a positive communication on social media platforms to use them for promoting peace and creating technological opportunities to help them earn a living instead of taking media a war zone for fighting individuals or clannish interests.