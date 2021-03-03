jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021
HomeOpinionOnline intimidation fuels conflict
Opinion

Online intimidation fuels conflict

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Akol Arop Akol

The intimidation and the bullying we are talking about isn’t new to us, I or you might have experienced it one day by being teased, intentionally insulted or threatened. When I keenly observed how our young people are using Facebook, there is so much rumors and hate speech being circulated and I realized online bullying is affecting us psychologically and socially.

The bullying could be targeting individuals or based on communities. For examples I have heard tribal and abusive songs composed by either famous or local Artists. They abuse themselves in the songs and do the same thing online.

Commonly let’s talk about youth as they are the ones having great usage of social media platforms. Are they using it well? They have turned it into a tool for fighting themselves. They are thirsty for fame, recognition and promotion of their talents or businesses. That’s why they can’t sleep, day and night they are online chatting, posting and checking updates.

Their presence online could be understood as civilization, connection to new technology and a tool for opening new doors to business opportunities like those who have their songs, videos and other contents advertised online get customers to buy their products. In other ways, when YouTube channel gets a lot of subscribers or Facebook pages become activated the users can earn money. Therefore, media is beneficial to the young people.

Unfortunately, the youth have turned the social media into bullying medium. They are jealous of one another, especially some Artists, leaders or business people because one might want to be better than the other in terms of fame, social ranks and wealth.  They brainwash their friends to help in fighting for their interests. That’s seen on Facebook today, Artists are against Artists, politicians against politicians hating one another. And they make sure they use all means to bully and tarnish the images of their opponents.

The online bullying, leads to conflicts because when it happens between people who are not from the same backgrounds they fail to look at their problem based on individual’s character but instead go beyond to their communities. And once community members respond in support of their sons and daughters, social media conflict of ideas erupts, escalates and results into physical confrontations.

Most conflicts we see happening among our Artists and politicians today for example are started online and then fueled into bigger conflicts. Some of the communal-conflicts going on today among our communities were started online by two or a group of people. With tribal mentality they like practicing immorality.

In order to control, address and end conflicts of South Sudan especially the ones happening among local communities, there is a need for serious social media awareness. Youth should be educated and sensitized to practice a positive communication on social media platforms to use them for promoting peace and creating technological opportunities to help them earn a living instead of taking media a war zone for fighting individuals or clannish interests.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

TODAY IS WILDLIFE DAY

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo The world wildlife day is being celebrated the world-over today under the United Nations (UN) umbrella with clear message from the Secretary General, Antonio Guterres on the protection of theanimal globally. This message should be taken seriously because there are well connected dealers who are trading in different wild animals. Poachers are used by dealers from different parts of the world to kill even some of the most endangered species. Africa has been made the main centre of these abnormal and illegal trades...
Editorial

CITY COUNCIL MUST GET ITS PRIORITY RIGHT

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The management of Juba City Council is yet on another unplanned mission. The Council has issued an order for business premises within its jurisdiction to be painted blue and yellow. This order was never made public and why the colours chosen are only known to them. It is not clear who is to meet the costs of the face-lifting of the premises as ordered. The painting exercise would have been acceptable if there was order in the management and if all businesses were operating in conducive atmosphere. But the city...
Opinion

Young writers need support to improve their skills

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Marial Marial Kuac Being a successful author is altogether different, as with any other creative profession. If you do succeed, it's very much worth it. I can think of no other creative field that quite compares. But you have to love the genre in which you write. Writers are wonderful people. They’re observant, sensitive, empathetic, thoughtful, gentle and wise people, who often write in order to heal or to help others heal. So if a writer tells you that he/she wants to publish a book or article, you should...
Opinion

Follow traffic rules to avoid jam

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Amargira James Kadanya Just like any other modern-day city, Juba is not exceptional of certain traits and features that actually make up specifically a city in Sub-Saharan Africa, such as the heavy presence of motorcycles on the roads owing to their ability to easily shuttle through the city. The traffic on the roads is mostly composed of motorcycles, commonly known as ‘boda-bodas’, tricycles identified as ‘rickshaws’, mid-sized public vans, heavy cargo trucks and last but not least other various private vehicles of different brands and sizes. My point of...
error: Content is protected !!