One survived accident in Maridi

By Fatuma Asha Ali

At least one person yesterday survived an accident about a mile away from maridi town of Western Equatorial State.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on a phone interview, Juma Emmanuel the Inspector of Traffic police western Equatorial State said that the incident occurred when the Assistance Mechanic useda vehicle that was not serviced from the garage without informing the owner.

‘’And there was a boy who is the assistant mechanic in the garage who drove off with the vehicle without informing the driver or the garage owner and on that process of driving the vehicle overturned’’ Juma noted.

“The Inspector explained that they had to rush with his team to the scene when the information reached their office, ‘’when we heard of the incident I the Inspector of traffic police and my deputy rushed up to the accident place, when we reached there we found the driver already there, when requested for a driving permit from the driver he was not having it with him and also the young boy was out of the vehicle.He fainted and could not talk’’ he added.

He stated that there was a woman who also fainted after seeing the vehicle overturning but she was not on the car.

Juma added that the boy could be pretending to have fainted because of the crime he has committed since he seemed not be injured and hospital reports also indicate that he was fine after a checkup.

He mentioned that the boy was taken to police station for further investigation.