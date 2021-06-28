One person succumbs to COVID-19, another in critical condition

By James Atem Kuir

One more person has perished for the first time since April this year when the last death was reported,and another admitted in critical condition asCOVID-19 continue to take toll on people in the country.

At least three new cases of the deadly disease had been confirmed over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall positive cases to 10,827 while 188 people still had the virus as of 26 June.

The country last recorded a death case on 28 April at thepeak of the second wave of infectionswhich saw daily numbersrose exponentially.

The fatality case recorded on Fridaylast week has brought the cumulative death toll caused by conditions related to COVID-19 to 116 since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country more than a year ago.

“The totalconfirmed cases so far have reached 10,827… there is one severe case in the IDU (Infectious Disease Center, where COVID-19 patients under critical conditions are treated) in Juba.

“Our recoveries have reached 10,639 and the cumulative number now stands at 116, the last death was on Friday, two days ago,” said Dr. John Rumunu the Director-general for preventive health services who isalso the acting COVID-19 Incident Manger in place of Dr. Richard LinoLako.

Dr. Rumunu who spoke during the COVID-19 weekly press briefing at the Public Emergency Operation Center (EOC) yesterday strongly advised the public to strictly followthe preventive measures laid down by the Ministry of Health. The measures include among others, regular hand washing, avoiding crowded places, wearing of facemasks andobserving physicaldistancingwhen in public.

Dr. Angelo Guop Thon the Mangerof the EOCand Chief Operator of the Public Health Laboratory said the country registered 38 positive case out of 2,785 samplestested in the running week from 20 to 27 June, 2021.

“This week, we tested a total of 2785 samples in the ten states and three administrative areas, out of these numbers, 38 turned positive for COVID-19 by PCR test (polymerase chain reactiontest which detects the presence of specific organism such as the COVID-19 virus),” Dr. Angelo Thon said.

At least 11 case of the 38confirmed cases were imported into the country through Juba International Airport (JIA) and Nimule at the South Sudan-Uganda border, Dr. Thon added.

In the ongoing vaccination campaign, Dr.Rumunu, said 42,295 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccines had been administered with only 14,961 doses left,which he believedwould be used before 18th July when they willexpire.

“I am happy to mention that our dashboard shows that we have 45039 doses deployed, out of these 42295 doses are first dose and 2754 are second dose. The number of remaining are 14,961 and we have 21 days remaining to expiry date which is 18th of July 2021. With an average of deployment of over 1000 doses per day, we are confident that we will be able to complete the remaining doses before the expiry date,” he said.

He encouraged the public to get vaccinated before the doses ran out.