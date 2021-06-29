One person arrested over killing a senior four student.

By Mabor Riak Magok

Authorities in Cueibet County of Lakes State yesterday confirmed that one person was arrest over the killing of a senior four student in a road ambush while travelling on a motorbike from Agangarial on Thursday last week.

According to Lakes State Police the incident seemed to be revenge attack.

Speaking to Juba Monitor,Cueibet county Police Chief Inspector, Col Emmanuel Manyang said that the suspect is now in Cueibet County police custody for investigation.

“The suspect was identified as Mapet Akec Dhuor who told Police during the investigation that he decided to kill senior four student for revenged of his brother who was killed by the parent of the student adding, his brother was killed and blood compensation was not completed,” Manyanga added.

He further said that the late brother to the current suspect who killed the student on revenge had 30 cows paid as blood compensation remaining only 21 herds of cattle to complete the whole process.

He revealed that the security situation was normal on both sides because the relatives had handed over the suspect to the police and the relative of the victim were happy about that.

At the same time, the formerExecutive Directorof Abiriu Shadrack Chol Majok confirmed the killing of a senior student identified as MagangMayiei from Ayiel section.

“The suspect identified as MapetAkecDhuor had been arrested after his relative handed him over to the commissioner of Cueibet County on the same Thursday,” Ayiel.