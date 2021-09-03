One-on-one interview with Western Bahr el Ghazal State Governor

By James Atem Kuir

Sarah Cleto Hassan Rial, the Governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal State, and only female governor in the unity government talks to Juba Monitor about security situation in the state, challenges facing delivery of services in the state, and successes she has accomplished since taking office last year.

Below is the excerpt of her conversation with Juba Monitor;

Part one

Question;

Briefly tell us about the security situation in Western Bahr el Ghazal.

Governor Sarah Cleto Hassan;

Generally, the security situation in Western Bahr el Ghazal is calm and normal. There are however some reports of regularcrimes that happen anywhere but other than that, there’re no major securityrisks. We only havea lot of the times, reports of fights andburglary. The situation is normal and calm In termsof individuals, the state and towns.

Question;

What is your government doing to improve the security situation in the state?

Governor Sarah Cleto Hassan;

There are no major crimes causing insecurity and other minor crimes are handled by the police. They go through the regular police and legal processes but they are not impacting the security of the state, per se.

Questionthree: you are the only female governor among the 10 governors and among three chiefadministrators of the three administrative areasin the R-TGoNU, what is your most significant personal achievement in this position?

Governor Sarah Cleto Hassan;

I’m really honoured to be the only female governor among the 10 governors and three chief administrators of the three administrative areas. It’s an honour, not only for me but for all the women and my voice represents the voices of all women, and I really have a huge load of ensuring that I am successful which means the success of all women.

I would say that in terms of my performance, the most important thing is that, this is a Revitalized Government of National Unity implementing the R-ARCSS(Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan), we have had a lot of achievements in our state during the past years.

What I did mostly, especially during this time was building trust. Wehad been fighting one another during the five years of civil war. It is time we come back and build trust among ourselves to work in harmony and also reconstruct our social fabric. And that is what my administration started from the beginning is to go to the people and talk with them to ensure we are on the same path. There are people from the side of the government, and there are people from the side of the opposition and I became a governor for everyone, not a governor for one side, so my role is to bring people from all sides together. So we focused on building trust, we, together with security committee from the state,made visits to all the opposition areas and places where opposition soldiers are, to let them know that we are one people now and that there are no more barriers between us.We also made a lot of visits to communities to tell them that there is no more fightingand that it’s time for us to restore peace and bring lasting stability.

I’m trying to explain that we are at better stage of working together and we are still working to improve. So that’s the most significant achievement for me, when there is trust and stability, people will be able to carry out their activities. My motto has been, ‘building peace through service delivery’ and that is what I came with. Because I’m sure if people have schools and their kids are learning; hospitals and they are getting medical care; theycan find and eat food;they go to farm and return back homesafely; they can sleep without hearing any gun shot, that is the most important thing. We will not be able to achieve them all at once but step by step, we will reach there. I strongly believe that if we are getting services fairly, there will beno problem.

We are in a transitional period and so we are currently laying the foundation for united and stable countryso that we continue working in harmony as one people to develop our state. That is an area where we have seen some achievements.

We are also starting toreach out to different areas within the state in terms of infrastructure, especially roads. With our actions and follow ups, we have moved very well, we now have contracts for roads between Wau and Raga to Bor Medina,there is work already ongoing on the road between Wau-Kuajok-Akon, Wau-Aweiland Wau-Rumbekroads, besides internal roads. Through the efforts of our President Salva Kiir Mayardit, the Chinese government has pledged to build a new bridge on the Jur River, and they have been working on it since last year. So these are some of the achievementsthat I am proud of.

Question;

What are the challenges you have faced as a female governor?

Governor Sarah Cleto Hassan;

One of the challenges that faced us is the lack of resources but we can always find to navigateand deliver with the limited resources but not everyonewill understand the situation because people have to move from one place to another. Logistics and mobility facilities need to be in place but through our partnership with international organizations, with local companies, we were able to bridge the gap. Ourgovernment is also very keento give support.

In our communities,I’d sayspecificallyin Western Bahr el Ghazal, it is still new for people to accept women leadership and they look as if they are being very emotional about having a female leader but there is still lack of respect that I feel at some point. I feel some of my main partners are not looking at me as a leader. There is the bad preception about women that ‘she is just a woman’ and is sometimesshown to me. There is still a lack of confidence in women leadership but with my work I believe I’m capable to represent the women. The fact I come from SPLM- IO and the same time a female, it’s very difficult to deal with and is impacting on the administrationnot the state. We are learning how to overcome these differences better now than last year.

To be continued…..