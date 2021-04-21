One month’s salary forgotten amid economic crisis

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

It is a pleasure to me to remind authorities in the government on the promise they made early this year that they are going to pay civil servants salaries of three months. In which out of it they paid two months’ salaries and remain one month not yet paid. It looks like the authorities have forgotten to pay the one month salary left, since they kept silent up to this moment.

The civil servants are struggling to survive with all the economic hardship in the country. How they are getting money, God knows. It is unbecoming to promise people publically and at the end the promise is not fulfilled. They are supposed to get salaries ofmore than one month if arrears of last year are to be included in the payment.

It is the right of individuals to get salary at the end of the month based on their scales.

Majority of those civil servants are responsible people in the houses,there are people depending on them. How are they providing daily food to the families is what I cannot answer, because I know it is not easy to have meal on daily bases? The other things are that items in the market are still expensive, for the facts that the rate of dollars reduced in the black market. Why aretraders not reducing the prices of items in the market? It could be the responsibility of the government to follow it and adjust accordingly.

However, there is failure in the side of the government, as a result it has given the mandateto traders to control the market, and no action has been taken by the authorities concerned in the country. If they could pay salaries regularly, it would help citizens.

And it would build trust for people to believe in what the government had said. Nevertheless, who would be responsible for the suffering of these people? Otherwise, at the end there is accountability for every one for what had happened to the innocent people in the country. I am sure up to now civil Servants are still waiting for the salaries to be paid.As government, if you promise public anything, do it as statedto fulfill your promise.

Thus, let us always remember the last day when we will be asked for what we had done on earth.

May God bless us all.