One killed, two injured in Ikwoto County

By Tom Thomas Marino

At least one person has been killed and two others injured in an attack in Burung Village of Ikwoto County, Eastern Equatoria State.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Commissioner of Ikwoto, Lokolong Joseph Jenisio said that unknown gunmen entered Burung village and started shooting people.

“The reason behind the killing remains unclear as the two counties of Ikwoto and Torit are still investigating the matter to apprehend culprits. The two counterparts need to solve and look for way forward on actually how to put things in order because our youth have also to follow the Revitalized Agreement,”Jenisio said.

The Commissioner of Torit County, Jacob Atari said that the youth from his County went and attackedBurung Village after which their footmarks were traced.

“The incident occurred over the weekend and we communicated with the Monyio-Miji of Olianga to apprehend the culprits so sincethe nineteenth, criminals are still under alert because both two counties are trying to arrest them if they are found,” he said.

He urged communities to renounce revenge and embrace peaceful means of solving problems to allow free movement and peaceful co-existence among the local population.