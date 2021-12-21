One Humanitarian worker killed in Duk County

By Jacob Bol Mayar

The authority of Duk County of Jonglei State confirmed that one humanitarian worker killed and other wounded in a road ambush while returning from field trip from Tindiir Boma in Pagak Payam to Padiet of Duk County of Jonglei state.

The authority reported that the criminals are suspected to be from Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

Noble Leek Goi the Chairperson of Duk Youth Association in Jonglei State said that that five vehicle of World Food Program (WFP) were traveling from Padiet to Tindiir Boma in Pagak Payam of Duk County to collect food and the vehicle fall into road ambush while returning from Tindiir Boma.

“One driver was killed and other wounded and the criminals are suspected to be from Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA) because on 17th of this month the cattle were raided in the area of tindiir Boma of Pagak Payam. the rest of three vehicles made the U-turn to Tindiir Boma, the youth reinforced and collected the body of the deceased and wounded one to Padiet and the wounded driver is under first Aid treatment in Padiet and the two vehicles are still at the crime scene because of their conditions and authority of Duk are waiting on the intervention from World Food Program”. Said Noble

Leek added that the commissioner of Duk County is in communication with authority of Greater Pibor Administrative Area and the contents of the vehicle is not yet known until the measurement has to be taken to know if there any thing missing.

At the same time, Jai Adingornyia the minister for information in Greater Pibor Administrative Area said the he was not aware about killing of humanitarian worker and other wounded in Duk county of Jonglei State.