One dead, two siblings abducted as gunmen attack village outside Juba

By James Atem Kuir

One person has been confirmed dead, two people wounded and two children from one family kidnapped after unidentified gunmen raided Ngerjebi village located about 50 kilometers south of Juba city.

Longino Michael Cook the Chairman of Olubo Community, natives of the restive area which was raided claimed the gunmen came from Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA) and stormed Ngerjebi Boma, Lokiliri Payam of Juba County on Sunday evening and opened fire on the villagers wounding three people and abducting two children.

Mr. Cook said a 34-year-old man identified as Martin Tangun succumbed to injuries while being taken for medication while the other two wounded, Lilian Michael aged 26 and 22-year-old Esther were receiving medical attention in Juba under critical condition.

The community leader said the two children kidnapped were Justo Pitia Jacob and Martin Okolo Jacob from one family who some years back had another two children taken by gunmen.

“Yesterday at about 5 pm, I received a call from Ngerjebi that some people wearing uniform and armed, came shot at people and in the process wounded three and took three children away

“The three people wounded were rushed to the hospital [here in Juba] but one died on the way and his name is Martin Tangun, aged 34. The wounded are Lilian Michael aged 26, and Esther aged 22. The children kidnapped were Justo Pitia Jacob and Martin Okolo Jacob, they are children of one person,” he said.

“This is not the first time the same person has lost children to [kidnapping]. Some three to four years back, two children were taken from the same person, and we are pointing our fingers at Murle because they are ones exercising these activities in the area. The evidence is that last June, we recovered one child. The Chief Administrator brought one child from there and handed the child to us,” he added.

Mr. Cook said the Ngerjebi, a farming village situated along the Juba-Nimule road, has come under increased insecurity due the presence of armed charcoal burners and loggers in the nearby forests. He called on Central Equatoria State government to implement the anti-logging order issued by Governor Emmanuel Adil last year.