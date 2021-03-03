One dead, 134 confirmed positive for Covid-19

By James Atem Kuir

One person died of Covid-19 related conditionsand 134 new positive cases registered have surged over the past 48 hours according toCovid-19 daily report released by the Ministry of Healthon March 1, 2021.

The new cases were result ofscreening done out of 988 samples collected and tested by the Public Health Laboratory and the three private clinics testing travellers in Juba. Also Wau, Nimule, Rumbek and Mapuordit in the states have reported as well.

The death tollfrom the disease has now risen to 95 while the number of people infected with the deadly virus has soared to 8,144 since the outbreak of the disease in the country in April last year.

At least six people have been hospitalized under severe conditions, two of which suffered critical symptoms in the Infectious Disease Unit (IDU) at Dr. John Garang Infectious Disease Centre.

The daily report signed by Dr. Richard Lako indicated that 4,217 recoveries have been registered whereas3,832 people still has the virus.

South Sudan has so far conducted 111,214 tests since the start of the pandemic in the country nearly 12 months ago.

The persistent rise in the number of the Covid-19 daily infections continue despite apartial lockdown imposed early last month.

This week, Dr. Richard Lako the Covid-19 Incident Manager said the government would issue a public order criminalizing violation of the preventive measures.

He told the media during a weekly briefing on Covid-19 on Sunday thatviolators of the health protocols would face imprisonment and fine or bothand those institutions not complying with strict adherence faces shutdown.

The COVAX allocated doses of Covid-19 are not yet outafter the Ministry of Health said 864000 doses AstraZeneca vaccine would be delivered at the end of February.

According to WHO there have been 113,820,168 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 2,527,891 deaths globally reported as of March 1st, 2021.