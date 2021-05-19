One arrested in Abyei over the killings

By Wek Atak Kacjang

One person has been arrested in Abyei Administrative area in connection with last week’s shooting that left 11 people dead and several other wounded in Dunguob North-East of the area.

On Sunday last week, more than eleven 11 people were reportedly killed and several other wounded by Sudanese armed groups from Misseriya.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Deputy Chief for Abyei Administrator, Head of Local government and Law Enforcement Agencies KonManyietMatiok said that United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei have confirmed that they had arrested one suspects from Misseriya armed groups.

“UNISFA promised they were looking for more suspects to bring to book. Currently security situation returned to normal with civilians back to their homes,”

He added that Abyei Administration and the entire people from the area condemned in the strongest terms possible the brutal, barbaric and cowardly attack and killing of innocent people.

He revealed that the arrest came during Sunday’s attack which was carried on by Misseriya armed men from three different directions, and the result was the killing of the 11 people and seven others who were hospitalized with serious wounds

In Abyei Administrative Area, UNISFA continued to play a stabilizing role along the border regions.

The tensions between the NgokDinka and the Misseriya communities, an increased criminals and the presence of armed elements in the Interim Security Force were responsibility for the attacks. UNISFA troops have also been subjected to attacks by the armed elements in addition to the escalation of violence between communities near Kolom that left 57 dead in 2020.Themission has established a joint investigative team to conduct on the attacks.