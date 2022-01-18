Omeo FC crowned champion of the Inter-Payam tournament

By Lodu William Odiya

Two formidable footballing sides, Omeo and Lobone Payam football teams in Magwi county of Eastern Equatoria state, last week clashed for glory at Magwi County Football ground in the Final of Inter Payam Football tournament 2022.

Omeo Payam defeated the opponent 2:0 goals to clinch the title after the team found its rhythm twenty minutes during the first half where it launched a couple of well-coordinated attacks on their opponent and scored the first goal that weakened Lobone FC’s strategies.

According to one sport analyst who was present at the football ground, the second goal was scored during the second half where Omeo Payam again dominated the match through maximum possession of the ball and continuous coordinated attacks, besides successfully preventing Lobone Payam FC from scoring a comeback in the match.

The Eastern Equatoria State Governor, Luis Lobong Lojore distributed prizes among theteams that participated in the tournament and handed over the Super Champions trophy to the winning team.

Omeo Payam Football players and supporters celebrated their victory by dancing euphorically to traditional tunes.

Meanwhile, Owiny-Kibul Payam women football team were also crowned champion after beating Obbo Payam women team in a penalty shootout of 4: 3 goals in the inter Payam final match yesterday.

The Super Finals marked the end of the MagwiCounty Inter Payam Football Cup competition that featured 11 men teams and 11 women teams.

The tournament organized by south Sudan’s ruling party, Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) aimed at encouraging peaceful coexistence, positive entertainment to people, nurture local footballing talent and provide an effective platform for youth development in the country.