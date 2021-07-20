Olympic team off to Tokyo

By John Agok

The final Olympic Team led by Senior Government Officials left yesterday for Japan-Tokyo to join advanced players who had left for Tokyo earlier to participate in the 2020OlympicGames slated for Friday this week.

The team was accompanied by the Vice President for Gender and Youth Cluster Mama Nyadeng Garang De Mabior along with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Minister for Youth and Sports respectively.

The Secretary General for South Sudan National Olympic Committee (SSNOC) Dr. Tong Chor Malek told the media at Juba International Airport prior to boarding the plane that, a delegation comprising of nine Government Officials and 16 Ex-Government officials who were already in Japan will witness the official opening of the Olympic Games for Tokyo2020 on the coming Friday. .

“Our Athletes,Lucia William (100-200 m) Abraham Matet (800 -1500m) with a Coach, Joseph Rensiowill represent South Sudan in the Olympic Games that will kick off on Thursday the 23rd July,” he said.

He said that, the Government Delegation will hold sideline meetings with senior counterparts and dignitaries from theAssociation of National Olympic Committee of Africa (ANOCA).

“Our National Olympic President who is on his way to Dubai will eventually link up with those in Japan and hold sideline meeting with dignitaries from (ANOCA). Mama Nyadeng and the two Ministers will also have bilateral meetings with the Prime Minister of Japan and other Senior Officials from (ANOCA),” he added.

However, the South Africa Team will not participate in the Olympic Games due to recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

‘‘Two South African footballers and a Video Analyst have tested positive for the coronavirus in the Tokyo Olympic Village,’’ officials said Sunday. Raising fears of rapid rise of COVID 19 cases just days before the opening ceremony.

The cases further darkened a gloomy atmosphere around the 2020 Games, which will finally open after a year’s delay on Friday but remain widely opposed by the Japanese public.

‘‘Players Thabiso Monyane and Kamohelo Mahlatsi and Analyst Mario Masha are in isolation after testing positive,’’the South Africa Team said. Adding that the whole delegation had been following anti-coronavirus rules.