OLONY out in the cold of governorship

By Nema Juma and Bullen Bala

President Salva Kiir Mayardit has told Dr. Riek Machar to nominate another candidate to be appointed as the governor for Upper Nile State after it became obvious that the proposed choice, Gen. Johnson Olony had not disbanded his forces as required by the agreement for the unity government.

Governors for nine States and three Administrative Areas have been appointed except the Upper Nile State where Olony had been proposed and nominated by SPLM-IO but a section of the Upper Nile Communities have been appealing to President Kiir to rescind the nomination and let another person be appointed.

Dr. Riek Machar had earlier nominated Gen. Olony to be appointed as the governor of upper Nile State. Olony’s nomination was rejected by some communities in the region.

In his statement during the swearing in ceremony of the newly appointed Governors of Jonglei, Western Bahr El-Ghazal States and two other Ministers on Monday, Kiir said he kept quiet on Upper Nile issue because he wanted someone that would not cause conflict in the community.

“What I want to make known to all of you is that, when it comes to the lives of people in the country, it is the president who is responsible for them, this is why I sometimes alter some of your appointments or your recommended persons,” he said.

He noted that the agreement gives powers to every party the rights to recommends their persons which he was not against.

“Comrade Riek, you are party leader that if you make your appointment no one should go against it, but what I want to say is that, yes all the parties that have signed the agreement have their rights to be respected.”

“But if it is somebody that will cause the fighting or conflicts like in Upper Nile, this is where I keep quiet and I say no, because it will be on my neck later in the day,” Kiir said.

He asked Dr. Machar to think over it and give another person of his choice.

“We cannot dictate, I personally will not want to be dictated nor I want to dictate anybody,” Kiir added.

Meanwhile in an exclusive interview with the Presidential Press Secretary Ateny Wek Ateny, he said Olony was still outside the territory of South Sudan and was still having an army that had not been controlled.

“Johnson doesn’t speak the language of peace and his agenda is to come and destabilize Malakal, if Johnson is appointed as a governor today people will be destabilized in Malakal,” Ateny said.

Ateny, however said President Kiir was in Communication with Dr. Riek Machar on the nomination of another person but not Johnson Olony.