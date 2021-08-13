OLONY-Accepts ceasefire

By Mamer Abraham

A member of the Kitgwang Declaration, a faction of the SPLM/A-IO led by Simon Gatwech Dual and Johnson Olony on Wednesday this week confirmed to the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar in two telephone calls that they had accepted the directive from the Presidency to cease hostilities.

The SPLM/A-IO Director of Information and Public Relations who is also the acting Press Secretary in the Office of the First Vice President, Puok Both Baluang, revealed that Machar and Olony agreed to keep in touch until the end of the resolution of the conflict.

In their conversation, both agreed that the Commissioner of Panyikang County, Mustafa Gai would return to the county to resume his duties and to assure the public that peace had been restored in the area. He said this would be a way forward since Olony had prevented the Commissioner from accessing their Headquarters.

“Johnson Olony by virtue of his position, spoke as a member and one of the leaders on behalf of the Kitgwang Declaration group. He is the one who first made the phone call, informing the Chairman Dr. Macharabout the acceptance of the cease fire.

Both of them discussed the situation with Dr. Machar stressing to Olony that there was need to resolve the incident which took place in Magenis, Upper Nile in a peaceful manner,” Pouk said.

He also revealed that the Governor of Upper Nile was also in attendance and had also spoken to Olony regarding the implementation of the ceasefire.

Efforts to reach Olony to comment on the acceptance of the cease fire were futile.

However, the office of the First Vice President, Dr. Riek Machar released a press statement the same day confirming that Johnson Olony, a member of the Kitgwang Declaration in a phone call said that they had accepted the cease fire.

“We believe that they have suffered several losses and this is something we really regret and the situation is under our control as the SPLM/A-IO. It’s good that they have come back to their senses to accept that war should not be the way to address issues. The people of South Sudan need peace,” he elaborated.

Baluang urged both parties to embrace peace as the best means of resolving the existing conflict. He reiterated the commitment of the SPLM/A-IO to adhere to peace as the only way to bring stability in the country.

On August 11, 2021, the office of the First Vice President Dr. Machar released a circular confirming the commitment of the SPLM/A-IO faction to the Kitgwang Declaration on Cessation of Hostilities. According to the statement, the telephone conversation was held in an amicable manner.