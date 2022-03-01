jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, March 2nd, 2022
News

Oil nears depletion –Igga

The Vice President for Economic Cluster and Chairman of the ad hoc Economic Crisis Management Committee, Dr James Wani Igga

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

The Vice President for Economic Cluster and Chairman of the ad hoc Economic Crisis Management Committee, Dr James Wani Igga said yesterday during the two-day workshop that south Sudan Oil is nearly depleted.

Speaking during the workshop, Igga asked the public to step up for production to reduce on the use of Oil.

“I would like to urge the public to step up production so that we minimized too much use of Oil, because the country currently is importing everything {goods} from the neighboring country which we can still do within the country otherwise there is no Holy Ghost that will fall from heaven down to settle for us,” he added.

He also added by calling on the public to step up production to divert from depending on the Oil but rather change to non-Oil revenues because the Oil is almost depleted.

“You should know that the Oil is depleted whether you like it or not that is the real truth,” he said.

However, he added that “South Sudan has approximately a population of 13 million and is endowed with many resources such as Oil, gold, livestock’s, fisheries, gum Arabic, arable Land, Wildlife to mention a few, unfortunately, most of these resources are untapped except Oil which constitutes about 98% of the Growth domestic products (GDP)”

South Sudan’s oil production has reduced from the previous 170,000 barrels a day to the current 156,000 bpd amid negative impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and heavy flooding since 2020.

