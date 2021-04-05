Oil Company to provide adequate petroleum products

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Pacific Petroleum Company limited said it was working to provide adequate petroleum products in the country.

Speaking to media over the weekend, Pacific Petroleum Managing Director, Sultan Wayel Jama Hashi said Pacific PetroleumLimited operates in seven countries which included South Sudan, Kenya, Uganda, The Democratic Republic of Congo, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Unite Arab Emirate.

“I strongly believe in the five business core values; accountability, innovation, integrity, excellence and teamwork. Since 2015 he said, Pacific Petroleum Limited had delivered over 10 thousand trucks of petrol in the country,”

The Minister of Labor who was the guest of honor, James Hoth Mai appreciated the oil company for the development they had done in the country.

“As the minister of Labor, I am very happy and I am encouraging you so that you employe more people. We want our people to be employed,” Mai said.

He added that business was important for the development of the country more so through the private sector.

Pacific Petroleum Executive Marketing, KurNgor said the petroleum company was African-owned with the vision of empowering and accelerating growth in the continent through innovation of energy solutions.

“Our mission is to be the leading, local and regional distributors of quality petroleum products that meet customer’s expectation,” he said.

Pacific Petroleum limited is a private entity registered in Kenya, it deals with the import and export of Petroleum products. In 2010 the company obtained an import license for oil from the Kenya government and started a robust export business to South Sudan and Uganda.