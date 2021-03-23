OIL AUDIT WILL SAVE THE ENVIRONMENT

Topical Commentary

By Odongo Odoyo

By Elia Joseph Loful (Guest)

The positive cooperation between South Sudan and Sudan to monitor and assess oil environmental effects at the oil fields is quite a good move to note so far. Last week the National Petroleum and Gas Commission (NPGC) Audit Committee visited Khartoum in order to inform their counterpart,the SudanMinistry of Mining about the development on the oil audit agreement and how they (the two countries) will cooperate to ensure that the previous challenges of environmental pollutions in the oil fields do not repeat itself. Last month on February 26, South Sudan launched environmental audit to see into it that what was being neglected in supervising oil environmental effects is taken into consideration. The move aims at safeguardingenvironment and people’s lives.

There has been major complaints from the residents living in the areas citing effects caused as a result of oil pollution which the companies pay less attention to. As the country has put the audit system in place, I hope lives will be save and our environment will surely be protected from harmful oil damages. Though it is not neither too late to take precautionary measures to continue monitor and assess effects caused by the explorations of oil, the government should ensure that the oil companies exploring or mining the oil should not be allowed to operate at their freedom. They must be monitoredfrom time to time.

On the other hand, as the Audit Committee embarks on their work of verifying every work progress in the oil fields, they must monthly bring to the public realm the results of their findings on how the companies are performing with their work in regard to environmental effects of the oil products. The committee should announce and publish every assessment done by the companies operating in all oil areas in the country.

The committee must avoid colluding with the companies from exposing any major negative oil impacts the companies might have neglected in the mentioned areas of the minerals. The reason to this point is that when it comes to matters of negligence, agencies sometimes tend to hide their shortcomings by either bribing the officialspegged to conceal the truth needed by the government and the public.