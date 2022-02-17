officials warned against interfering with civil servants’ allowances

By Deng Ghai Deng

The National Minister of Public Service and Human Resource Development Bangasi Joseph Bakosoro has urged Jonglei government officials to pay their civil servants according to the new salary structure with 100 percent increment as directed by the president.

“Of course, Salary means the whole nets plus the allowances; that makes what we called the salary. So, if there is any misunderstanding among the state officials, I think today they are aware that we need to work together and see that there is peaceful coexistence in Jonglei state.” Bakosoro said.

The Jonglei State governor Denay Jock Chagor said that he will use the knowledge extended to the Jonglei state officials by the national minister of Public services and human resource development to resolve the ongoing disagreement between the state government and its civil servants.

“The visit of the minister and his team us actually to sit down with us and talk about the issue of salary so that our people understand how the salary comes and it is supposed to be going. So, we are all very happy here as you can see our entire cabinet we have been meeting with Minister from the national government. He came here to work us through on what is meant as the nature of work allowances.” Chagor said.

The secretary General of Jonglei state workers trade Union Sammuel Majier Loch said the employees have not yet been informed about what they discussed but are on standby to hear that their full salaries are paid with all the allowances.

A week ago, at least 9 people were injured after hundreds of protesters clashed with bodyguards of the Jonglei state governor in Bor town. Hundreds of angry civil servants marched to the office of governor Denay Jock Chagor after he decided to deduct money from their salaries to pay for security services

That was the second time in recent months that Jonglei civil servants staged a protest in regards to their salaries. In December, a committee tasked by President Salva Kiir to investigate the root causes of the civil servant protests in the Jonglei state capital Bor ordered the state government to pay public servants according to the new salary structure. That was after employees rejected their salaries and staged demonstrations to protest what they termed the state’s modified salary structure which does not follow the salary structure with the 100 percent increment according to the president’s order