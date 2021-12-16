Officials: suspected strange fishes infection in Aweil to be ‘Vibriosis’

By William Madouk Garang

Northern Bahr el Ghazal State (NBGs) Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries has said it suspected ‘Vibriosis’, a short rigid motile bacteria to be behind the unprecedented death of fishes witnessed in Lol and Chel rivers in the state recently.

Vibriosis is said to be one of the most prevalent fish ailments caused by the bacteria group of the species Vibrio. It causes bleeding, blood poisoning and a reduction of a white blood cells.

Vibriosis diagnoses are red spots, swollen and dark lesions on the skin that bleed and ophthalmic change, intestine bleeding, the darkened colouration of the skin or fins.

The State authorities described the strange ailment as a disease of ‘great concern’ and urged the concerned Ministries both at the National and State levels to create awareness to the public and expedite investigations.

In a phone interview with Juba Monitor, Director General in the Ministry of Animal & Fisheries – NBGs, Luka ManutJel said a fact-finding team was sent to probe the ailment and had suspected the infection to be Vibrio or vibriosis disease of fish.

“We are suspecting the infection that broke out (here in the state) to be vibrio or vibriosis disease of fish but the real disease will be known later on by technical experts who will come from Juba,” Jel said.

“But here at our level we have just done our assessment and this is the suspected disease but it’s not confirmed yet. After the confirmation it will be announced by the national Ministry of livestock and fisheries after they carry out the necessary tests, give out the result,” he added.

He stated that they were waiting for the team of experts from Juba to go and carry out a ground assessment to further determine the disease and find out the possible treatment.

Jel stressed that the banning of fish business due to the infection has already made it difficult for communities who depend on it for income.

The state Ministry of Animal Resources and Fisheries had told local communities to abstain from consuming fish and drink only warmed water from the affected rivers after the emergence of the fish disease.