Officials dismiss reports of high death in the disease centre

By James Atem Kuir

Health officials have dismissed wild speculations among a section of public that Covid-19 patients who get admitted to the Infectious Disease Unit under severe conditions “do not come back alive”.

It is not clear what prompted such speculations but infections and fatality rate due to Covid-19 conditions have increased since late January.

However, Dr. Richard Lako, the Covid-19 incident manger rubbished the theory saying the Infectious Disease Unit at the Dr. John Garang Disease Center is well-equipped with tools and qualified medical personnel.

According to Dr. Lako, the IDU has about 120 hospital beds with fully installed breathing aid devices (oxygen ventilators) for patients with breathing difficulty and those with low oxygen in the blood and blood pressure monitors among other tools, works 24 hours a day and seven days a week.

Dr. Lako stressed that the IDU has admitted and treated over 200 patients with severe and critical conditions, adding that only about 13%, some of which were brought late, died in the center.

“This IDU started since last year and when you look at the records, we have admitted over 220 people and the actual number of death is now around 29. And when you see 29 out of more than 200, the case fatality rate is around 13%. So more that 80% of the people admitted there walked out well,” he said.

“The issue is not the IDU because in the IDU we have qualified doctors-South Sudanese and internationals that are working there 24/7, the issue is the people themselves. People normally come to this facility when they are in a late stage where people (doctors) cannot do anything,” he said.

He accused some rogue private health facilities spreading the mistaken beliefs, saying they later refer patients to the IDU after their conditions worsen, saying they do not have oxygen ventilators.

“Most of the people who are giving out that wrong information include some of the private (health) facilities. For them to admit in their health facility they tell you that the place is not good when you go there, you will not come back alive. They then keep you but your conditions get worse, they will be the one to dump you again and say you know you need to go there for oxygen because we don’t have oxygen and by the time you reach here and you are dead, people will say another person has died now but that is not the case,” he said.

Dr. Lako reiterated that to clear the misconception from the public, the Ministry of Health has started to have former patients talk about their experience in the IDU to the public.

“Apart from awareness, we actually started doing some work on that. We went and tried to make a documentary on the facility to show and tried to have some pictures showing the place itself, in terms of human resource, in terms of equipment and operation of that place. We also set sessions where some of the honorable will go on air to talk about his experience in the IDU. How was he handled from the time he was admitted there until he got out?” he said.

As of Saturday, the country has recorded 8,766 confirmed cases and 102 deaths.

The country is also under an extended partial lockdown which will expire in April.