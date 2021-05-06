Officials accused of stealing food for flood victims

By Deng Ghai Deng

Civil society activists and some residents in the Jonglei state capital, Bor are accusing state officials of stealing food items that were donated by President Salva Kiir to flood victims.

David Garang Goch, chairperson of the Jonglei State Civil Society Network said he spotted some of the items being offloaded from a truck to shops at Marol Market this week.

Mr. Garang said, “The donated food is different from the food items Ethiopians traders are selling in their shops. The color and the writings are different. It is written KKM and it was brought from Germany. So this food is different from what we already have and now they are selling it,” he said.

The deputy Mayor of Municipality Mabil Tot who was tasked to distribute the food aid to the beneficiaries admitted that he is aware of the complaint but denied the food items were diverted from the intended purpose. He says his office handed the food items to leaders of the residential areas to be distributed to the flood affected households last week. He said should there be part of the distributed food in the market the recipients might have taken it there.

Mr. Tot said, “There is no food that has remained in the store that the municipality can supervise. We have already distributed the food to the IDPs in the blocks. We distributed it to the block leaders so that they can go and distribute it to the households. Bor Municipality has no capacity to distribute the food house to house so we just planned to divide the food according to the blocks,”Tod said.

But Garang says the amount which he saw being loaded to shops for sale was too big to belong to individuals. He says there is no reason why the food affected people who were calling for a food assistant would sell their shares of the presidential food donation.

“The ratio that was given is not enough and didn’t reach the people intended. Most of the people are left out now and the people are carrying. Those who were given said it was very small to them. It has been taken by the government officials,” Garang said.

He urged the Office of the President to investigate and take appropriate measures against those found responsible for stealing the civilians’ food aid.

Mr. Michael Ghai, a resident of block 2 suburb in Bor town said he expected to receive his ratio of the presidential food aid but said he received none.

“When our President came to Bor on April 1st, he promised to support people who are affected by the flood. He brought food items. We were told the distribution will be done in different phases like I am now in block 2 and up to now I have not received any information about the food and have received nothing.”

President Salva Kiir donated 12 trucks of food items mainly maize flour, beans, cooking oil and wheat flour to the flood victims during his visit to Bor on April 1st. More than 100,000 people were affected in Bor town by the flash flood caused by heavy rains and the overflow of River Nile in 2020 according to the state authorities.