Tuesday, April 6th, 2021
Officers urged to deliver services to people

By Bol Deng Kiir

The National Revenue Authority (NRA) customs officers have beenurged to deliver proper services to the people in the country.

Addressingthe media after a two weeks’ training on the Rules of Origin[ROO] which was supported by Japanese International Cooperation Agency in collaboration with the Uganda Revenue Authority, the head of Administration and Finance AcholCyiersaid the aim of the training was to harmonize the System (HS) Code, adding that it was the way to identify the goods by their origin.

“I  hope you have really acquired the knowledge within this five (5) days training with the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in collaboration with Uganda National Revenue Authority (NRA) Customs department and that you will put it in practice in your offices to deliver the right service to the people of South Sudan,” Achol said.

Sheordered officers to go back to their various units and cooperate with their colleagues in delivering the best service to the people of South Sudan.

She appreciated the staff for their commitment during their two weeks’ training.

Achol revealed that the staff were going to be deployed in different locations like Juba International Airport [JIA], the borders and all the stations that are operating in South Sudan to verify the goods before they are importedin to the country.

Meanwhile one of the participants,Captain Marko Makur, appreciated the initiative since it was the first time for the county to introduce the Rules of Origin.

“We are very happy for this initiative, because it is the first time for South Sudan to introduce the Rules of Origin (ROO) system, it will help us in terms of statistics and the origin of goods being exported in South Sudan, we really appreciated the JICA and Uganda National Revenue Authority for building our capacity,” he said.

However, one of the Japanese expertsMitsunoriNumaguthi told Juba Monitor that this project will help South Sudan customs service officials to identify the Rules of Origin of the goods, also South Sudan in collaboration with East Africa Community (EAC) Customs Bureau is essential to promote understanding the concept of Rules of Origin as the JICA  team will consult with East African Community counterpart on how to cooperate with South Sudan to create strong  connectivity. 

