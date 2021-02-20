jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, February 20th, 2021
A foot for thought

Observe Covid-19 measures during weekend

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Today is Saturday; the weekend usually startson Friday. Many people might have organized programmes without noticing that there is COVID-19 that has made life to become difficult. A programmethat you cannot avoid is death because there are many people dying these days. You cannot avoid it whether in the family, friends, in-laws and many others.

For social gatherings, people have to take care on what to do. As there is lockdown, it is better to follow the instructions of the government because of the danger of Covid-19. You cannot organize a party and come together with friends that you want to dance and enjoy with your lover.  Especially youth, they have to take care on the issue of love, you might lovesomebody you don’t know her or his status of Covid-19. You don’t have to risk your lifeinstead protect others in this critical time of Covid-19.

There is nothing to be hired by this time, don’t think that you are clever than others when dealing with Covid-19. If you are following media these days, the number of people affected by Covid-19 isincreasing; it is because the protection is very poor. Sometimes it is difficult to direct people to wear facemasks from time to time.

You need to be careful, do not ignore the preventive measures for you and your family. These days there is a phenomenon that you will see a car standing by the roadside, inside the car can be a boy and a girl, what they aredoing is difficult to know. This scenario is happening late evening.  I don’t know whether by that time girls are telling their parents where they are going? It is noteasy; you can imagine how parents suffer after their children, at the end they behave in that manner.

We need to know how to conduct ourselves with partners in love affairs. Avoid coming together, especially if you don’t know your Covid-19 status.

May God bless us all.

