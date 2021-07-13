Nyiir KE Ayual diaspora donate food aid to flood victims

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Nyiir KE Ayual community in diaspora of Twic East County, Jonglei State has donated food assistance to thousands of flood affected victims.

Earlier Nyiir Ke Ayual community in diaspora donated 7000 USD and mosquitos’ nets among others items

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Chairman of Ayual Youth Association in Juba David Makuach said that the daughters of Nyiir Ke Ayual in Australia were contributing some cash to thousands of people who had been displaced by heavy flood in Jonglei State’s especially Twic East County.

“Currently there are some areas that have been given generator to pump water out when there was rain. The donation was done by Nyiir ke Ayual daughters,”

He added that so far the association had given 1000 USD toPongborong, 1500 USD to Mangalla, 2000 USD toKalthok, 1500 USD to Guolyar and the remaining 1000 USD would be used to buy a generator.

Last year, thousands of people reportedlyfled the devastating floods in Twic East County Jonglei State to Mangalla in Central Equatoria state. Most homes from the town of Bor to Twic East hadbeen submerged by flood, displacing 200,000 people. The water level in Jonglei state had risen 1.5 meters (4.9 feet). Aid agencies believed the flood would aggravate food crises in the region.

Majority of them are women and children walking long distances for about one hour from where they were staying to fetch water from limited boreholes shared with the host community, while other families had resorted to drinking from River Nile