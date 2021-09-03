NYANDENG-To lead high powered delegation to UN

By John Agok

The Vice President for Gender and Youth Cluster Rebecca Nyandeng Garang de Mabior will lead over 20government delegation to 76th UN General Assembly (UNGA) which starting sitting on 21st of this monthin New York

The Presidential Press Secretary AtenyWekAteny told Juba Monitor that PresidentSalvaKiirMayardit had directed Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng Garang de Mabior to lead the high-level delegation to New York, USAto attend the UN General Assembly summitscheduled for 21thSeptember this year.

He further said that the message of the President on R-ARCISS implementation would be delivered to the UN General Assembly by the vice president who wouldembark on her journey on 17th September.

“Yes, the President will not be travelling to attend the UNGeneral Assembly but delegated Vice President Nyandeng de Mabior, who will be accompanied by more than twenty government officials to New York from 17th to attend the session of General Assembly”, he said.

“The president’s message to the UN general assembly will literally be on R-ARCISS implementation and similarly his speech delivered during the opening of the reconstituted parliament”.

The Minister for Presidential Affairs BarnabaMarialBenjamin also confirmedthat President Kiir had delegated Vice President Nyandeng to lead the delegation.

“President SalvaKiirMayardit met in his Office with the Vice PresidentRebecca NyandengGarang De Mabior. In attendance was the Minister of Presidential Affairs DrBarnabaMarial Benjamin,” he said.

Office of Vice President Nyandeng confirmed to Juba Monitor the travelling of the high-level delegation next week according to the press secretary MabiorAbun

“Yes, the Vice President will be travelling next week and we also found out how many government officials will accompany her to New York”.