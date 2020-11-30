Nyandeng pays visit to flood victims in Warrap

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Vice president for Gender and Youths Cluster, Rebecca Nyandeng Garang De Mabior has paid a visit to the displaced persons affected by heavy flooding in Warrap State.

VP Nyandeng went the area on Thursday last week to assess the situation was accompanied by the National Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Peter Mayen Majongdit with some representatives from humanitarian organizations’ among others.

Addressing the population in Mangar-Ajak, Nyandeng said food delivery to affected areas and other services will start soon.

“After we identify the areas which were affected by heavy flooding we will give medical attention for those who were affected. Currently the national government is waiting the report and findings of the areas affected by the flood as soon as possible,” Vice President Nyandeng said.

Bona Panek Biar, Governor of Warrap State says the level of devastation and destruction inflicted by flood disaster in Warrap state has reached unpredictable situation ever compare to that of Jonglei and Unity states.

“In the state the roads leading three counties Twic, Tonj East and Tonj South counties in the state are cut by flooding beyond explanations together with larger number of villages standing in water and displaced thousands of residents in said counties. Directed the national NGOs, companies and international organizations to add hand in alleviating the situations of the local inhabitants,” Governor Panek.

According to Vice President Nyandeng and the National Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Peter Mayen Majongdit compiled the report and promised to alleviate the situation as soon as possible in not later in January next year.

Flooding in South Sudan has affected the lives of roughly 800,000 people, leaving them without adequate food, water or shelter. Many areas in South Sudan have been flooded since July, while river levels are continuing to rise, worsening the crisis.

According to Medicine San Frontier (MSF), more efforts is required to provide medical care in the affected areas of Upper Nile, Northern Bahr Ghazal, Warrap, Jonglei, Greater Pibor, and Unity states need more support from National Ministry of Health and their partners.