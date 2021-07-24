NUNU-Nominated speaker of parliament

By James AtemKuir

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) party, has nominated Jemma Nunu Kumba the next speaker of the Revitalized Transitional Legislative Assembly(R-TNLA).

Kumba was selected in an extraordinary general meeting of the SPLMmembers convened under the chairmanship of President Salva Kiir Mayardit at Freedom Hall yesterday morning.

She will now head a bloated parliament composed of 550 legislators drawn from parties to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS) signed in 2018. Former ITGoNU nominated 332 lawmakers and SPLM-IO/A appointed 128 MPswhileopposition coalitions, SSOAhad 50 members appointed to the TNLA. FDs and OPP nominated 10 and 30 respectively.

Nunu Kumba becomes the first woman speaker of the national legislature (TNLA) of South Sudan since independence.

“The deputy speaker will be from the SPLM-IO, followed Awerial. For the Council of States, the chair will be from the SPLM-IO followed by Ayen Majok, who will be deputy speaker. We will soon select the chief whip,” President Salva KiirMayardit the chairman of the SPLMwas quoted saying.

Kumba is the Acting SPLM Secretary General and currently the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, having been appointed to the coalition government inMarch last year.

Her nomination comes after the full reconstitution of the two chambers of the legislative wings, the upper chamber, Council of States and the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA), early this month.

Kumba who is a member of the SPLM Political Bureau, has held several cabinet positions including being the Minister of Housing and Physical Planning, Minister of Electricity, Dams, Irrigation and Water Resources and the Minister of Wild Conservation and Tourism between 2011 and 2016.

She was also the first woman governor of Western Equatoria State in 2008.

She will succeed Obuch Ujwok to become the fifth speaker of parliament that was previously headed by Dr. James Wani Igga, Magok Rundial, and Anthony Lino Makana.

The deputy speaker will have to come from the SPLM-IO according to the R-ARCSS power sharing ratio.

Parmena Awerial Aluong has also been selected the second deputy speaker of parliament by SPLM while Mary Ayen Majok was selected as the Deputy Speaker of the Council of States. The SPLM-IO will appoint the Speaker of the Council of States as dictated by the agreement.