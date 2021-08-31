Nunu assures President of women’s support

By NemaJ uma

Women have joined unity of purpose to ensure that they work jointly with men in helping the president to bring peace and stability to everyone in the country.

In her immediate speech at Freedom Hall during the first opening session of parliament yesterday, the incumbent Speaker, Jemma Nunu Kumba, told the house that at no time now or in future would women support, act of internal, and inter-communal, killing which this country had faced in the last decades.

On behalf of women, she assured the President that anew journey to bring altogether a new destination would be championed by women, supporting the government under the leadership of PresidentSalvaKiirMayardit.

“I wish to assure you Mr. President that we the women will not let you down, we will fully join you with the rest of our male colleagues in your effort to continue playing a strong role in providing a responsible and a visionary leadership that our country is so much in need of at this critical period in our history,” she said

She said that women would cease to be women neither shall we cease to be mothers adding that what they would do is to bring top layer of government, the positive attributes of the female gender without which society remained in complete less harmonious and less progressive.

She said that having suppressed far too long, the women thrived to reinforce liberty and freedom across the country, “we will work with the President to promote genuine freedom and liberty for all in our country,” she stressed.

Nunu said that women had been seen selling charcoal, making tea and selling bread (legmat), it’s with this spirit of resilience and industriousness, that the South Sudan women are joining the top age lane of our government.

“Motherhood advocate for peaceful coexistence in the community and we cherish life, we do not want our lovely kids to leave in perpetual insecure environment and die miserable death, unfortunately, we women had tested warsand its associated atrocities,” she stated.